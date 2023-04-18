Sunshine and nice weather continues today

Sunny skies again! We will continue a trend over the next few days with a nice warming for both the daytime high temperatures and overnight low temperatures. We will see plenty of sunshine today and temperatures warm to the upper 70s and low 80s. Temperatures climb to the low to mid 80s for the next couple of days.
We will see some low pressure and some associated fronts move into our area Thursday night and Friday. This will bring back to our area some chances for some showers and thunderstorms. Some of that rain and thunderstorms may be on the heavy side. There is a severe weather threat mostly out to our West for Thursday; some of that risk extends into our northwest counties. We will fine tune this weather event as warranted over the next several days.
We will see more high pressure build into our area on Saturday and this will give us once again some drier weather along with some cooler weather for the weekend and into early portions of next week. Temperatures into the afternoon getting into the 60s.