Sunny weather today with a warm afternoon

We will be seeing mostly clear skies as the rule across our area today and over the next several days. Most of the overnight low temperatures stay in the upper 60s close to 70. By midweek entering the later portions of the week, low temperatures will rise into the lower 70s. Our daytime temperatures will also be on the increase, reaching near the 100-degree mark by Tuesday.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be our hottest days out of the work week, with both days reaching the upper 90s, possibly touching 100 in the afternoons. We will see the heat index values get into the upper 90s to near 105. This will be approaching some record-breaking levels of high temperatures next week. The extreme heat breaks as we head into Thursday, the first day of fall, with a cold front stretching down into North East Mississippi.
This will drop our highs back down to the low 90s, upper 80s and lows back into the 60s. Even though we see a cold front then we won't have any rainfall off of it so still dry through much of the extended forecast. We do have another cold front moving in by late weekend and that could bring us some showers.