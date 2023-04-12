Sunny skies today with rain returning on Thursday

We started off on the cooler side again this morning in the 40s for most. We will see another nice day in store, temperatures will get to the upper 70s and low 80s today. Still sunny and dry through most of the day.
We will see some bits and pieces of low pressure move back into our area on our Thursday. This will bring back into our area some chances for some rain. Friday is going to be drier though, we will still be partly cloudy but mostly dry and warm. Temperatures on Friday get to the low 80s.
We will see another round of rain and thunderstorms that could be hefty at times with more low pressure moving into our area on Saturday, mostly in the afternoon and evening. Some of those storms could be on the strong to severe side.
We will see more high pressure move back into our area on Sunday. This will bring more sunshine filled skies back into our weather forecast for the late weekend and into early portions of next week.