Sunny skies today with mild temperatures

The rain cleared out overnight leaving us with drier conditions and with plenty of sunshine. This is due to high pressure moving in behind the aforementioned system. The temperatures will also begin to take on the effects of the front. High temperature will be in the mid 60's. Even though it is still above average, the transition to cooler temperatures is happening slowly, but surely.
Thursday will return us to more January-like conditions. Overnight low temperatures will drop back into the upper 30's and high temperatures will be slightly above average in the mid 50's. Still high pressure will be the main theme as it continues to settle into the area. These conditions are expected to continue into the rest of the week.
Rain chances return heading into our weekend with yet another cold front moving in and a little more moisture from the south. Overnight Saturday/Sunday looks to be the main source of rainfall right now, but the timing will alter and we will continue to monitor this system as it approaches.