Sunny skies today with cooler weather

Starting the work week we are well below our average morning temperatures, some spots even into the low 50s. We will see plenty of sunshine today so have the sunglasses handy. By the time we get to the afternoon, we will only be in the low 80s, but a few of us may not get out of the 70s.
High pressure settles in behind the front keeping those calm and dry conditions as we head overnight into Tuesday. Tuesday will start out in the upper 50s and warm up into the low to mid 80s. It will be another calm and dry day as a result of the lingering high pressure over our area. There may be a few clouds up in the sky, but it should take nothing away from those sunny skies.
As we get into the rest of our work week, high pressure keeps us dry and sunny for the most part. High temperatures will be on the climb back into the mid 80s and overnight lows will follow that same trend into the low to mid 60s. Typical temperature pattern for this time of year. Speaking of this time of year, we are just days away from the fall equinox!