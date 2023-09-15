Sunny skies today with a few showers into the weekend

Good Friday Morning! We are started off cool and clear for most with temperatures down in the low 60s and 50s. We will see plenty of sunshine today as temperatures still stay mild, right about average and slightly below. We are warming to the mid and upper 80s. We could see a few showers or thunderstorms move in later this evening.
Saturday is starting off in the mid to low 60s with mostly clear skies. We will see mostly clear skies through the day with a few showers and thunderstorms. Most of the rain will be around and close to the MS/AL state lines. Temperatures get to the mid to upper 80s through the weekend.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a few lingering showers. The work week is starting off dry with cool weather in the mornings and afternoon highs just below average in the mid 80s. We could see a few more showers by mid to late week but most will miss out on the rain again.