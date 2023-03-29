Sunny skies today but storms are on the way for Friday

We will see high pressure dominate our weather forecast for a few days and we will see plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will get to the upper 60s today and into the mid 70s Thursday.
We will see another strong frontal system move into our area Friday. This will bring some more chances for some showers and thunderstorms. Some of the rainfall may be on the heavy side at times. Some of the thunderstorms may be on the strong to severe side at times. especially on our Friday afternoon/evening. We will see all modes of severe weather once again in our area during this time period. So, please stay weather aware down the line for this next event.
We will see the low pressure linger in our area more or less as we go into the late weekend and into early portions of our next work week. We will see more chances for some scattered to patchy rain, along with some isolated to scattered thunderstorms linger in our weather forecast for that time period.