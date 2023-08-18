Sunny skies today as temperatures are warming up for the weekend

This morning we started with temperatures in the upper 60s and some low 70s. Nice start to the day with a few thin clouds for some. Temperatures will warm up to the low to mid 90s today. We will see mostly sunny skies for the afternoon. And nice weather for any Friday night plans.
We will see an increase in both the daytime high temperatures and for the overnight low temperatures. We will see an increase in moisture across the area that will give us some higher heat index values in our area. However, not as oppressive as it was earlier in the month and most of the Summer. We will see our temperatures once again reach into the 90s to near 100 for the highs and most of the overnight low temperatures will be in the 70s. We will see the heat index at times reach well above 100 degrees.
We have been dry the past several days and still don't have any rain chances for the next several. Many places under burn bans in the state, so needing to hold off on any burning.