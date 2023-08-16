Sunny skies today and nice cool weather

We started off cool this morning in the low to mid 60s. We will see mostly sunny skies today with a few passing clouds. Still dry with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 80s. This is well below where we should be for this time of year.
Tonight and into Thursday morning temperatures drop again to the low 60s, so another great morning to get outside early and relax with some cooler air. Some patchy fog is possible early Thursday morning. Mostly sunny skies again as temperatures climb to the upper 80s.
The sunshine and dry weather stick around through the extended forecast, but the temperatures are going to be warming back up. Temperatures start to climb into the weekend back to the mid 90s and upper 90s for a few spots. Heat index values will be back in the upper 90s to low 100s through the extended forecast.