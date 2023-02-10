Sunny skies to start the day with some rain heading into the weekend

We are starting Friday off with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will warm to the low 60s, clouds start to increase into the afternoon. Low pressure moves into our area on our Friday evening and into our Saturday.
We will see some more chances for some scattered showers move back into our forecast even for some early Saturday morning. Temperatures start off cooler in the mid to low 30s so a slight wintery mix is not impossible early in the day. However, nothing major is expected with the snowfall. Clouds stick around for most of the day and more rain will move in for the afternoon for the Southeast portions of the area. Temperature will be much cooler Saturday, the afternoon warm to the upper 40s and low 50s
More high pressure moves back into our weather forecast for Sunday and Monday. This will clear our skies out once again and we will see some pretty chilly temperatures for our Sunday morning due to the high pressure being of Canadian origin. Temperatures start to warm back into the 60s. So if you are getting out for the Super Bowl we will see some nice weather.
Sunny skies and nice weather sticks around for Monday. Temperatures starting off in the low 30s and warm to the low 60s for the afternoon.
More low pressure moves back into our area on our Monday evening and toward the middle portion of the work week. This will bring some more chances for some showers and thunderstorms into our weather forecast. Some of the thunderstorms may be on the hefty side at times during this time period. We see that severe weather potential for the middle of next work week so just stay weather aware.