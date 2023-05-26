Sunny skies for most of the long weekend

We will see just a little bit of low pressure and a weak frontal passage into our area on our today and Saturday. This will bring our area just a little bit of a chance for some showers and even an isolated thunderstorm tonight and Saturday. Beyond that, we will see nice and mostly sunny skies as the rule across our area through our holiday weekend.
As already mentioned, we will see mostly the dominance of high pressure in our area. This high pressure dominance will linger in our area for most of the next holiday shortened upcoming work week. This means most of the next holiday shortened work week will be filled with mostly sunny days for the most part. For the most part we will see seasonable temperatures for the highs over the next several days. We will see most of the high temperatures in the 80s to lower 90s. Overnight low temperatures will drop off down into the 50s and lower 60s, gradually warming up into the middle 60s by later portions of next week.