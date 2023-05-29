Sunny skies for Memorial Day

We started Memorial day off chilly with temperatures in the upper-50s for the first hour or two of daylight. The cool temperatures didn't stick around though. We expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures topping out in the lower to middle 80s. Overall, it should be a great day for outdoor activities, just make sure to load up on the sunscreen as the uv index will be very high and it won't take long to get sunburnt.
Dry weather continues to hang around on Tuesday as high pressure anchored over the great lakes region continues to be the dominant factor in the forecast for our area. Highs will climb a bit further reaching the middle 80s with a few spots briefly observing upper 80s by Tuesday afternoon. Mostly sunny conditions should persist.
By Wednesday the high pressure to our north begins losing some of its influence over our forecast and this will allow for the gradually return a little moisture and some low-end rain and thunderstorm chances to return to the forecast. (20 to 30%). Highs will be mostly in the upper-80s area wide from this point going forward through the rest of the work week. Also, conditions will be a bit more sticky/humid to conclude the week as well.