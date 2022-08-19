Sunny skies for many with a few showers possible this afternoon

Happy Friday! Some more showers through the day; we will see an old stationary front flow through our area over the next several days. This will give our area some more of the isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms at times into the weekend. We will see most of the high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
Down the line we will see a little better chance for some rain and thunderstorms for the second half of Sunday and into next work week due to some more fronts moving into our area. We may even see a few heavy and hefty areas of rainfall and thunderstorms at times during this time period.
Temperatures still in the upper 80s on Sunday but into next work week we see a drop in temperatures. Monday where we see more rain and clouds will only warm to the low to mid 80s. We gradually warm back into the low 90s by the end of the week.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link