Sunny skies for lunchtime with more severe weather risks Thursday

We will continue to see some low pressure and some fronts linger in our weather forecast through most of the rest of this work week. We will continue to see some more chances for some rain and thunderstorms lingering in our weather forecast for most of the next several days.
Some of the rainfall will be on the heavy side at times and some of the thunderstorms will be on the hefty side at times. Our best bet for some heavy and hefty rain and thunderstorms will be found in our weather forecast from later portions of our Thursday afternoon, through our early Friday morning. All modes of severe weather will be possible during this time.
Most of this activity will leave our area on Friday morning and into the afternoon hours, as high pressure moves into our area to dominate our weather for at least a few days. This will bring much drier air into our area, along with much calmer weather. With the calmer weather into next week some high temperatures could reach to the low 90s.
