Sunny skies, cool temps, and gusty conditions in store for the last day of April

A stark contrast to last night's conditions, this morning is starting off dry with clear skies and a breeze coming in from the northwest at around 10mph. That is because the cold front that brought us showers and thunderstorms yesterday has passed out of our area, leaving us with cooler conditions. While we are starting off with temperatures in the low 50s, this afternoon's high is only around 69 degrees which is 10 degrees cooler than our average for the end of April.
Along with being cooler, today is also shaping up to be quite a windy one with possible gusts up to 30mph and sustained winds from 15-20 mph. Aside from that, today will be gorgeous with clear blue skies and only a few wispy clouds this evening as high pressure is setting in. Anticipate these conditions lasting over the next several days as sunshine dominates the forecast all the way until Thursday night when our next chance for rain moves in. Throughout the week, we will see lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the lower 70s, gradually increasing until we approach the 80s once again at the end of the week.