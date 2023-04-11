Sunny skies continue through the rest of the day

It was a cooler start to the day with temperatures for a lot of us in the middle to upper 40s, so you will need the jacket or extra layer early in the day. We will continue to see the dominance of high pressure and plenty of sunshine. This will keep us on the dry side. Today would be another nice day to get outside and enjoy. Temperatures will warm to the middle 70s for the afternoon.
We will see a gradual warming trend as the rule across our area. Wednesday temperatures will get into the upper 70s. Wednesday is still filled with mostly sunny skies.
We will see some low pressure move back into our area on our Thursday. This will bring back some chances for some rain. Most of the rain Thursday will be light to moderate. Rain will taper off for most of Friday.
The weekend is starting off mostly dry, still mostly cloudy. Rain and storms move back in Saturday afternoon/evening. Saturday during the day is mostly dry and warm. Temperatures will be in the middle 80s. The rain and storms are mostly out of here by Sunday. Temperatures will be cooler on Sunday but still around average.