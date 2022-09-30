Sunny skies and warm temperatures in store for our Saturday and Sunday

In our area we have seen high pressure control our weather for all of this week. This has given our area some nice cool starts, along with some warm temperatures during the afternoon hours.
We have been on the dry side and more of the same will be in store for the next week to week and a half across our area.
In contrast, we have seen Ian as the dominant force in areas to the east of our area over the next several days. This system has wreaked havoc in that portion of the world and will continue to do so as we go into the overnight hours and into our weekend. However, the system is expected to lose a lot of its punch as we go into the upcoming weekend.
For those of you that are wondering how the weather will be for the major college games this weekend . . . . . All of the major colleges will have good weather to work with this weekend.