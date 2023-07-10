Sunny skies and dry weather Tuesday

We are seeing more sunshine today with some clouds to start early. This cloud cover will clear out, leaving mostly clear skies throughout the day. Afternoon temperatures are expected to warm into the lower 90s.
Over the next several days, temperatures will be into the mid 90s with low temperatures in the mid 70s. Heat index values will reach the triple digits through the end of the week and into the weekend. Our next real chance for rain does not arrive until Wednesday evening when isolated showers and thunderstorms make their return and stick around into the start of next week.