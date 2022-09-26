Sunny skies and cooler weather into the work week

You will need the sunglasses today and for most of the work week. Temperatures by the afternoon are in the low 80s. So feeling nice outside today if you are wanting to enjoy the sunshine. This cooler air is going to linger with us for the rest of the week which means that our high temperatures will be in the upper 70's, low 80's. Our lows will also take a major dip with temperatures in the 50's with some areas falling into the 40s. For all our fall lovers, your time has come this week. We will continue to see dry and sunny weather through that extended forecast.
We are monitoring hurricane Ian that is developing and expected to go through rapid intensification through the day. Ian will move in the Gulf and is expected to move towards Florida towards the end of the week. We have seen some shifts in the track recently; this could bring us small chances of precipitation as we go into this upcoming weekend. However, overall effects from this storm in our neck of the woods are minimal to nonexistent.
