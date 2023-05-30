Sunny skies again today with average temperatures

This morning we are started off cool and clear again. We will see high pressure give way to some bits and pieces of low pressure later tomorrow and into later portions of this holiday shortened work week. We will see some chances for some isolated showers on our Tuesday.
We will see slightly better chances for some showers and isolated thunderstorms later this week and into the upcoming weekend. So there will be a few chances for some isolated heavy areas of rainfall and some isolated hefty thunderstorms in the mix of things later in the week.
Most of the high temperatures will be in the seasonable category of mostly well into the 80s to lower 90s. While, most of the overnight low temperatures for most of the week will be in the 60s.