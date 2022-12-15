Sunny conditions prevail in the wake of the storms yesterday

There were quite a few severe weather watches and warnings due to a frontal system that passed yesterday, however here in Northeast Mississippi we were able to miss out. Here we saw very little if any reports of damage. As this front left our area our skies cleared out overnight and we will be waking up with a lot more sunshine than we saw this past week.
We will see much drier and calmer air move into our area, along with cooler daytime highs and overnight low temperatures. As a matter of fact most of our daytime highs will be at or below normal for this time of the year. That also holds true for the overnight low temperatures. Most of our high temperatures will stay in the 40s and 50s. While our overnight low temperatures will drop off down into the 20s and 30s.
This colder and drier pattern can be attributed to air moving into our area from Canada, as well as a high pressure system that will dominate our weather all the way into next week.
We will see a few kinks in the armor of the high pressure every now and then as we go into early next week. Those kinks will be in the form of some bits and pieces of low pressure at times. This will give our area a chance for a few scattered showers. With our lows dipping to near freezing, there is a slight possibility of some mixed precipitation early Monday morning and Monday night, but the confidence in this still remains fairly low.