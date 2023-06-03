Sunday will give us some more isolated showers and thunderstorms at times

Once again on our Saturday we saw some very isolated showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, we saw plenty of sunshine as the rule and most of the temperatures topped off in the hot upper 80s to middle 90s. Our heat index values were pretty much equal to, if not slightly below the air temperatures. All of this activity was due to some very weak bits and pieces of low pressure, along with the lingering of a weak front in our area.
We will continue to see the same event type weather over the next several days in our area. This will be due to the little change that we will see in our weather pattern. So, if you have liked the last several weeks across our area . . . . you will not find too much to complain about over the next several days or even the next several weeks.
By the way, for those that are still worried about Arlene . . . . . It is now known as Post Tropical Storm Arlene. Most likely the system will dissipate over the next 24 hours, just to the east of Cuba.