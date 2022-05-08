Sunday to set the stage for the potential of record high throughout the coming week

This morning we experienced our last cooler morning for a while. Temperatures out the door started in the low 50s, but over the course of the day we will bounce back nicely, into the low 80s.
A high-pressure system continues to dominate our forecast today making for a spectacular Mother's Day Sunday and the potential for a Spring Heat Wave for the upcoming work week. Highs will stay in the low 90s all week long and clear conditions will last all the way to Friday. We may see a few kinks in the armor of high pressure, that could allow a mix of sun and clouds at times, but no rainfall is expected.
This Spring Heat Wave could warm us to record or near record level by Tuesday. The winds will shift more southerly which means that we can expect an increase in humidity. This means that the air will feel a bit more uncomfortable in combination with the warm temperatures.