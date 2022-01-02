Sunday Night Forecast

Winter Weather Advisory: For counties extending from Lamar county (AL) to Yalobusha county (MS) and north. For our MS counties this begins at 9 AM & expires at 9 PM, but for our AL counties this it is valid from 6 PM today and extending to 3 AM tomorrow (1/3).
Temperatures continued to drop throughout our Sunday, bottoming out in the lower 30s. All of this also comes with a chance for some wintry precipitation. It seems likely that some kind of sleet or snowflake mix is possible especially near the Tennessee state line Sunday midday into the afternoon and evening. Why? We were 70+ degrees much of the last week and coming off of one of the warmest December's on record, that combination means the ground temperature is too warm to support accumulations. Monday morning we are off to a chilly start with temperatures below freezing, accompanied by sunny skies in the afternoon.
Much of the first week of the new year will be cool. Monday only makes it into the low 40s with Tuesday and Wednesday in the 50s. Thursday brings us yet another big drop in temperatures late in the day, but it should reach the mid-50s before that. At this point it seems reasonable that by Friday of next week we might have only upper 20s low 40s for highs, so we really switch the script back to a more winter-like pattern over the next week.
We will see some more precipitation Wednesday and Thursday of next week, perhaps even a little bit of a wintry mix… Which, I guess we should expect in winter, even if it hasn’t been something we have experienced much this winter season.
