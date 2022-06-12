 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi, West Tennessee, East
Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sunday's high heat and humidity will mark
the beginning of a prolonged heat wave that will impact the Mid-
South region. Several days of heat index values above 100
degrees are expected this week. The effects of heat stress can
increase with prolonged exposure over consecutive days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Sunday Morning Forecast: Hot and muggy afternoon ahead

Heat Index
Throughout the weekend, high pressure has kept things dry and this has allowed warming to take place. Sunday will be no exception to this and will see temperatures well above average in the mid 90's. Humidity will also continue to rise through our Sunday making for a muggy afternoon.

This combination of high humidity and high temperatures will cause heat index values well above 100 degrees for the afternoon. Because of this, our entire WTVA viewing area, minus our Alabama counties, is under a Heat Advisory from 11 AM to 8 PM. Make sure to stay hydrated and weather aware if you have any outdoor plans.

This hot weather pattern goes past Sunday and continues into our work week. High pressure maintains its presence in our area keeping us rain-free for the most part. Temperatures will maintain the mid to upper 90's throughout the week. Humidity will still be climbing with those temperatures meaning that heat index will still be at or above 100 degrees through most afternoons this week. As a result, we could see additional advisories throughout the week.

