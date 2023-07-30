Sunday is going to see excessive heat and a chance for storms

Sunday is seeing a similar temperature forecast to what we had for Saturday. We are starting off in the mid to upper 70s with partly cloudy skies and muggy conditions, and high temperatures will reach into the upper 90s with heat index values reaching around 105-108. A heat advisory is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday as a result of these hot conditions.
On top of the heat, a cold front moving in from our north will provide a line of showers and thunderstorms in our area during the first half of the day. Later on in the afternoon, we will see more thunderstorms appearing in the southern portion of the viewing area. A few of these storms will pack a punch with heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts being the main threats. Because of this, we are under a level one out of five risk for severe weather today.
We will get a brief break from the heat advisories during the start of our work week. Temperatures will drop into the mid 90s. The air will still be muggy so it will only be slightly less miserable. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will remain a possibility throughout the work week, but we will still see lots of sunshine. This will allow those temperatures to pick back up through the week. Triple digits will be back in the picture by Friday.