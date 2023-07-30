 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.

* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Sunday is going to see excessive heat and a chance for storms

Sunday 6am forecast

Sunday is seeing a similar temperature forecast to what we had for Saturday. We are starting off in the mid to upper 70s with partly cloudy skies and muggy conditions, and high temperatures will reach into the upper 90s with heat index values reaching around 105-108. A heat advisory is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday as a result of these hot conditions.

On top of the heat, a cold front moving in from our north will provide a line of showers and thunderstorms in our area during the first half of the day. Later on in the afternoon, we will see more thunderstorms appearing in the southern portion of the viewing area. A few of these storms will pack a punch with heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts being the main threats. Because of this, we are under a level one out of five risk for severe weather today.

We will get a brief break from the heat advisories during the start of our work week. Temperatures will drop into the mid 90s. The air will still be muggy so it will only be slightly less miserable. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will remain a possibility throughout the work week, but we will still see lots of sunshine. This will allow those temperatures to pick back up through the week. Triple digits will be back in the picture by Friday.

