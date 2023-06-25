Sunday begins with clear skies ahead of storm chances this evening

Sunday morning begins with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 70s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible in the first half of the day, but most of the early storm activity will remain to our north and east.
In the meantime, skies will clear out for the early afternoon, allowing time for lots of daytime heating to occur. We will see temperatures rise into the mid 90s, and when coupled with high humidity, this will likely bring heat index values above 105 in some spots. Because of this, multiple counties remain under a heat advisory. This heating will also increase instability for the round of thunderstorms that will move in later this evening around 6-7pm.
During this time, our entire viewing area will be under a level 3 out of 5 risk for severe weather. The main threats from this are expected to be strong damaging winds, hail, and heavy rainfall. This will clear out of the area after midnight.
Looking forward to the next work week, widespread rainfall is out of the forecast, but high temperatures are not. A warming trend will continue throughout the week with temperatures approaching 100 by next weekend. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout this time period, but the vast majority of us will remain dry.