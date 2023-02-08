Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible for our Wednesday evening and overnight

We have some wind advisories in effect for our area as we go into the overnight hours and into our noon time on Thursday.

Low pressure in our area today has given our area some (as expected) isolated to scattered showers and every now and then an isolated thunderstorm. We have seen unseasonably warm temperatures as the rule with many areas topping off in the upper 60s to middle 70s.

We will continue to see some rain and thunderstorms as the rule as we go into the overnight hours. Some of the thunderstorms will be on the hefty side at times. From these hefty thunderstorms we will see some heavy rainfall, along with some strong and gusty winds. An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out of the question with these thunderstorms.

As we go through the wee hours of our Thursday we will see the low pressure move out of our area and some high pressure will briefly move into our area. This will somewhat clear the skies out as we go through our Thursday and into our Thursday night and Friday.

A cold front will move into our area later of Friday and bring some more chances for some precipitation as we go into Friday evening and into our Saturday morning. This will also bring into our area some colder temperatures for the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, we will see some more high pressure move back into our area and clear the skies out through the rest of the weekend and into early portions of our next work week.

Another frontal system will move into our area on our Monday. This will bring more chances for some rain and thunderstorms in our forecast. We will see a potential for some of the thunderstorms to be on the hefty side at times. So, another system that we will need to keep tabs on and see what happens. Temperatures will get a little milder in comparison to the weekend with this storm system.