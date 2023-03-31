Tornado Watch issued for much of north Mississippi

Wind advisories are in effect for our area as we go through the overnight hours and into our Saturday early morning. We have severe weather watches, warnings and advisories going on as we speak across our area this evening and into the wee hours of our Saturday morning.

We will see a strong frontal system move through our area as we go through the evening and overnight hours. We will see rain and thunderstorms this evening and into the overnight hours. We will see some of the rainfall on the hefty side at times and some of the thunderstorms on the strong to severe side at times. We will see some of the thunderstorms produce winds in excess of 75 to 80 mph. We will see some of the thunderstorms at times produce strong to violent tornadoes in the category of EF2 or stronger.

We will see the aforementioned front move out of our area for most of the weekend. We will see a little bit of a lull as some high pressure builds in for most of the weekend.

By the late weekend and into most of next week. We will see more chances for some rain and thunderstorms at times due to more low pressure and some fronts in our area. Once again, we could at times see some of the thunderstorms on the heavy and hefty side with all forms of severe weather possible with these thunderstorms.

Severe potential for this evening and into Saturday AM:

Strong tornado potential for Friday evening and overnight:

Current tornado watch for strong to intense tornadoes:

Timing - Friday, 7 PM to Saturday 3 AM

Location - Highest threat to the west/northwest, all under a severe risk.

Threats - Possible tornadoes, high wind, heavy rain.