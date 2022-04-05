Strong to severe thunderstorms at times on our Tuesday morning

Weather watches and warnings have been happening in our region overnight. This is due to a frontal system that is moving through our area on this Tuesday. By far the farther south you are located, the better the chances for some strong to severe thunderstorms on this Tuesday.
We will see most of the activity pull through our area this morning. A very slight chance for redevelopment this afternoon.
We will see another frontal system move through our area on our Wednesday. This will bring back into our area another chance for some rain and thunderstorms. We will see the potential by later in the morning and into the afternoon hours on Wednesday for some more of the strong to severe thunderstorms in our area at times.
Most of this activity will clear out of our area by later Wednesday afternoon and into the evening hours. We will see high pressure build back into our weather forecast on later portions of our Wednesday night. This will once again clear out our skies and we will stay generally calm into our weekend.
- Timing: Round 1: Tuesday through 10/11am, slight chance of a thunderstorm or two this afternoon
Round 2: Wednesday PM
- Movement: Mostly west to east movement of thunderstorms
- Impacts: Strong and gusty winds the most likely form of severe weather. Isolated tornadoes and isolated hail at times.