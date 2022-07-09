 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values near
or above 110 degrees.

* WHERE...East-central Arkansas, north Mississippi, and portions
of West Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Strong to Severe Storms this evening leads to a Drier Sunday

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 PM for the counties in green
We traded our excessive heat warning for severe thunderstorm warnings this Saturday. Heavy thunderstorms will continue to move through as we head into the evening. Strong wind gusts and localized flooding are the main threats we are tracking. These storms are associated with a slow moving cold front that will be moving out overnight. This will help with the excessive we have been experiencing this week.

However, temperatures will not be cooling off significantly. High temperatures for Sunday will move closer to what we expect for this time of year around the 93-degree range, but any break from this heat is appreciated. A chance for a shower or two is not out of the question, but it will not be anything near what we are getting today.

Throughout our work week next week, each day, with the exception of Monday, has the chance to see some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Most of the week should experience lesser heat and humidity values due yet another cold front moving in by mid week. Even with these lower values, we will still be above the normal high temperature for this time of year.

