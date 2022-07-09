Strong to severe storms Saturday evening lead to a drier Sunday

We traded our excessive heat warning for severe thunderstorm warnings this Saturday. Heavy thunderstorms will continue to move through as we head into the evening. Strong wind gusts and localized flooding are the main threats we are tracking. These storms are associated with a slow moving cold front that will be moving out overnight. This will help with the excessive we have been experiencing this week.
However, temperatures will not be cooling off significantly. High temperatures for Sunday will move closer to what we expect for this time of year around the 93-degree range, but any break from this heat is appreciated. A chance for a shower or two is not out of the question, but it will not be anything near what we are getting today.
Throughout our work week next week, each day, with the exception of Monday, has the chance to see some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Most of the week should experience lesser heat and humidity values due yet another cold front moving in by mid week. Even with these lower values, we will still be above the normal high temperature for this time of year.
