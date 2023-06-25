Strong to severe storms possible tonight

 Skip to main content
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
385 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT MONDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI

CALHOUN               CHICKASAW             ITAWAMBA
LEE                   MONROE                PONTOTOC
PRENTISS              TISHOMINGO            UNION

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN WEST TENNESSEE

DECATUR               HARDIN

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMORY, BOONEVILLE, BRUCE,
CALHOUN CITY, DECATURVILLE, FULTON, HOUSTON, IUKA, NEW ALBANY,
OKOLONA, PARSONS, PONTOTOC, SAVANNAH, AND TUPELO.

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Outside of a couple isolated showers that moved through our area earlier today, our Sunday has been relatively calm. The only concern so far has been the excessive heat advisory in effect as a result of heat index values around 110 degrees. Those temperatures will decrease heading into the evening, but our threat for severe weather increases. Currently, our area is sitting at a level 3 out of 5 risk for severe weather with the main threats being strong damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. The strong storms should move into our area around 6-7 pm and clear out around midnight. A brief tornado cannot be ruled out with this system either.

The severe weather will clear out as we get into the start of our work week. The temperatures on the other hand will remain consistently above average. We will see them drop into the low to mid 70s that morning, but rise into the low to mid 90s by that afternoon. We may see a few isolated showers in the early morning time as the cold front continues to push on through, however the majority of us should be dry.

The warm temperatures don't end there either. As we continue through the week, temperatures will be consistent in the mid 90s and will even reach into the upper 90s by the end of the week. This will result in several excessive heat advisories throughout the week, so it is important to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks. Isolated showers are possible each day so keep an umbrella in the car just in case.

