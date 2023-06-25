Strong to severe storms possible tonight

Outside of a couple isolated showers that moved through our area earlier today, our Sunday has been relatively calm. The only concern so far has been the excessive heat advisory in effect as a result of heat index values around 110 degrees. Those temperatures will decrease heading into the evening, but our threat for severe weather increases. Currently, our area is sitting at a level 3 out of 5 risk for severe weather with the main threats being strong damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall. The strong storms should move into our area around 6-7 pm and clear out around midnight. A brief tornado cannot be ruled out with this system either.
The severe weather will clear out as we get into the start of our work week. The temperatures on the other hand will remain consistently above average. We will see them drop into the low to mid 70s that morning, but rise into the low to mid 90s by that afternoon. We may see a few isolated showers in the early morning time as the cold front continues to push on through, however the majority of us should be dry.
The warm temperatures don't end there either. As we continue through the week, temperatures will be consistent in the mid 90s and will even reach into the upper 90s by the end of the week. This will result in several excessive heat advisories throughout the week, so it is important to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks. Isolated showers are possible each day so keep an umbrella in the car just in case.