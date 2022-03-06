Strong to Severe Storms expected for the front half of Monday

Today has been an above average day here in North East Mississippi in terms of temperature. Most of us got well into the 80s. As we go into the evening temps won't be dropping much but rain chances will be on the increase.
For our Monday, most of us are under a level 2/5, slight, risk for severe weather. Our South and Western counties are under a level 1/5 risk. This is all due to a strong cold front arriving early Monday, bringing a significant drop in temperatures when it does.
The timing of that front has flexed early and then late over the last couple of days, and it is presently trending earlier. As a result, temperatures will be around the 70s overnight and dropping as we go through the day.
Along that front, and just ahead of it thunderstorms are likely. Some of those thunderstorms could be strong with damaging wind gusts remaining the most likely severe weather potential. That said, an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, but there’s more than a decent chance that these storms stay below severe limits if the timing of system stays within the earlier portion of the day.
Behind that front, Tuesday starts in the low 40s with highs limited to the upper 50s. Most of Tuesday should be dry until late in the day when showers become more likely south of US 82 and east of US 45.
Temperatures and rain chances will be fluctuating until Friday when we see yet another cold front come through. No severe weather associated with this one but it will drop our temps into the upper 40s for highs on Saturday.
