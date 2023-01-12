Strong storms push through during the early morning

Thursday will be a bit of a roller coaster as a morning cold front stirs things up. Send the kids out the door with their rain gear, but keep a jacket on hand despite the warm morning temperatures. We anticipate that thunderstorms will develop a little before or during the morning commute with a few of these storms having strong to severe potential. While we don't anticipate a lot of reports of wind damage, there is a possibility there. Storms will especially strengthen as they move into Alabama where the threat becomes more significant. Temperatures in the morning will start in the low 60s with high temperatures being reached before noon and prior to the front pushing through. Those high temperatures should be in the upper 60s before dropping into the afternoon. This drop will be pretty significant as those temperatures will go from the upper 60s at midday into the upper 50s by the end of school and 40s by early evening hence the need for a jacket.
Cold air continues to settle in for early Friday morning with temperatures starting in the mid 30s. It's not inconceivable to have a flake or two near the Tennessee state line but meaningful moisture is limited. High temperatures should make it into the mid 40s by Friday afternoon, with windchill temperatures likely only in the mid 30s making Friday a rather chilly day.
Saturday is our coldest morning going forward with temperatures starting in the mid 20s and high temperatures reaching only the upper 40s and low 50s. We will likely be partly cloudy to mostly clear conditions, but enough cold air is still in place that temperatures remain a little below our average for this time of the year.
Sunday starts in the low 30s with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 50s by the afternoon under increasing cloud cover.
Our next rain chances arrive by Monday of next week, it should arrive late in the day. There could be a few showers Monday evening, but the bulk of the rainfall will be into the early hours of Tuesday morning. Temperatures are likely to peak in the 60s on Monday, Tuesday, and possibly also Wednesday. Additional rain chances and thunderstorms are likely for the middle of next week.