Strong storms possible Tuesday evening

Another line of storms will move across the area this evening before clearing out overnight. A few of these storms will be on the stronger side. The best chance for severe storms will be to the north and east. While tonight's storms should mainly be non-severe, a few wind damage reports are possible. The best positioning for these severe storms will be to the north and east. Temperatures will still be warm overnight in the upper 70s once these storms clear out.
We mentioned heat being the theme for the next couple of days and that is because of the rise in temperatures. High temperatures will rise into the upper 90s and low temperatures will only "cool off" into the upper 70s. This steady rise will progress into Thursday. These hot temperatures will be paired with very muggy air. As a result, heat index values will be right around 110-115 degrees. We can expect multiple heat advisories and warnings to be issued.
Luckily, the skies will be much drier after this evening. High pressure settles in and dries things out a bit. We will have plenty of sunshine making for a great time to plan a trip to the pool. Finding ways to cool off will be ideal with this hot and dry weather.
A cold front will move across the area heading into the weekend. This will bring isolated showers Friday out ahead of the front. The temperatures will be the main things affected by this front. By the weekend, we could see high temperatures back in the upper 80s!