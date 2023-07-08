Strong storms once again a possibility for Sunday

Thunderstorms continue to move across our area as we head into our evening. While we have avoided severe thunderstorm warnings for the most part, the possibility for severe weather is still there with the primary threat being strong, gusty winds and some large hail development. Flooding rainfall has also been an issue with these storms with some areas getting around 2-3" today and more in select locations. Fortunately, these storms should clear out late tonight and early tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will still reach into the low 70s.
The latter part of our weekend has yet another severe weather threat. Currently, we are under a level 2/5 risk for severe weather. Similar to Saturday, the main threats will be gusty winds and large hail with heavy rainfall at times. Timing looks to be toward the afternoon, but some isolated showers could develop by late morning. With all the rainfall and cloud cover, high temperatures for Sunday will only reach into the mid to upper 80s.
As we get into our work week, much drier air will be in our forecast. There may be an isolated shower or two, but the majority of us should be dry Monday and Tuesday with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be cooler for Monday, only reaching the upper 80s, but that will not last long because Tuesday will see temperatures back in the 90s.
Rain does return to our forecast as early as Wednesday with some afternoon showers. Temperatures will continue to rise to end our week into the mid 90s and low temperatures reaching into the mid 70s. That muggy air will also be paired with those temperatures throughout the week.