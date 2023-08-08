Strong storms move through keeping temperatures cooler

We will see showers and thunderstorms move through the area today for the morning through early afternoon. This could bring some windy conditions for some people as they head out for the day. This will bring slightly cooler air though as temperatures are only warming to the mid 80s. We will continue to see this stormy pattern in our area over the next several days.
We will still see some of the heavy and hefty rain and thunderstorms at times through the week. All of this is due to a front that has been lingering in our area. along with some bits and pieces of low pressure that have been moving through our area at times. Temperatures will be slightly cool and will be in the upper 80s and low 90s through the rest of the extended forecast.