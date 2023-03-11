Strong Storms Expected Overnight and into Early Sunday

Strong to possibly severe storms are the story as we head overnight and into early Sunday. Showers and storms will begin to enter our Western counties, Lafayette to Grenada, this evening and continue to push through overnight.
The thunderstorm activity ramps up as the approaching cold front begins to move through the area. The timing is 9 PM all the way to 6 AM Sunday morning. This system will strengthen as it moves across Northeast Mississippi in the early hours of Sunday morning. We may see a few of the areas of rainfall on the heavy side at times as well as thunderstorms on the hefty side at times during this time period. The main threats include strong winds and hail with this system. Make sure to have your alerts ON before falling asleep tonight.
Most of the activity will clear out of our area during our Sunday afternoon/evening. This will allow our skies to clear out for several days. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 50s, low 60s for the front half of our day before dropping into the low 50, upper 40s for the evening. Monday morning will be cooler in the upper 30s.
For the work week ahead we may also see some of the coldest overnight lows that we have not seen in several weeks Tuesday and Wednesday morning, dropping into the upper 20s and low 30s. Widespread frost is even expected late Tuesday night into Wednesday giving those blossoming plants some problems.