Strong Storms Expected Multiple Times this Weekend

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Itawamba, eastern Lee, northeastern Monroe, Tishomingo, Prentiss and southeastern Alcorn Counties through 800 PM CDT... At 709 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Pineflat to near Baldwyn to near Amory. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Booneville, Amory, Fulton, Baldwyn, Red Bay, Iuka, J P Coleman State Park, Tishomingo State Park, Guntown, Belmont, Mantachie, Smithville, Burnsville, Tremont, Glen, Tishomingo, Thrashers, Fairview, Midway and Pratts Friendship. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH