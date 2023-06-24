Strong storms expected for Sunday

We have enjoyed dry conditions and plenty of sunshine for the entirety of our Saturday. Temperatures were much warmer and will continue to be the case heading into the evening. Overnight lows will only drop into the low 70s, but dry conditions should still be in place through the night.
Those warm temperatures will linger into our Sunday, but humidity and moisture will be on the rise. As a result, there is a heat advisory in place along and west of I-55. This means heat index values up to 108 degrees are expected. On top of the heat, we are currently under a level 2/5 risk area for severe weather. There will be two rounds of thunderstorms throughout the day. The first will be early afternoon and the next will be moving in during the evening. The main threats with this system will be strong damaging winds and large hail. Heavy rainfall will also pose a threat for us. Despite the rainfall, temperatures will still rise into the low to mid 90s with heat index values making it feel even more hot.
After the rain clears out early Monday morning, the sunshine will come back out for the start of our week. We will be dry throughout the week until isolated showers move back into our area Wednesday morning. Temperatures during the week will continue to rise into the mid to upper 90s by the end of the week. Make sure to stay hydrated and take breaks from the outdoors as the weather continues to become warmer.