Storms to start Saturday

A storm system moves in overnight and into pre-dawn Saturday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms, some possibly strong, most not.
Thankfully, some of the ingredients do seem to be somewhat out of sync for our severe storm threat, with the strongest storms likely staying west of the MS River. Still… Don’t be shocked if we have some heavy rainfall and gusty winds to begin Saturday. How long will those rain showers and thunderstorms last? That is the biggest question. We expect rain chances certainly are greatest, reaching 70% coverage in the morning, but as the front sort of diminishes right overhead, it wouldn’t at all be a shock to have at least some lingering into the afternoon, and possibly impacting the Mississippi State football forecast. Plan to pack rain gear and hope for the best.
Sunday will start in the mid 50s with high temperatures reaching the mid 70s under increasingly clearing skies. Rain chances don’t get terribly impressive, but again that lingering front could be an ignition point for a couple isolated showers. We will keep the 20% rain coverage in there just in case, but most of us should miss significant rainfall.
