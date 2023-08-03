Storms Thursday Evening, with more limiting heat Friday

Strong storms continue to remain possible heading into our Thursday evening. There is a severe thunderstorm watch issued until 8 p.m. for our Alabama counties. The main threat with these storms continue to be heavy rainfall, cloud to ground lightning, and strong wind gusts. While these storms do have the strong possibility, the positioning of them will remain isolated to scattered meaning most of us will be dry.
The strong storms were not the only thing we had to consider for our Thursday. We also had heat advisories/warnings for multiple counties in our area. Heat index values reached up to around 110 for some of us. Luckily, the rain cooled things off a bit for our afternoon. The rain chances along with heat will begin to decrease for the rest of our evening making for more enjoyable conditions.
Friday will see the chance for another round of strong storms. The same threats of heavy rainfall and strong wind gusts look to be the main elements with this system. The timing of this system is best toward the afternoon. Heat will also play a factor for our Friday forecast. Heat index values anywhere from bearable to 110 degrees is expected for our area. This depends on the timing of the rainfall as well as the positioning. Either way, stay hydrated and take frequent breaks because it'll be hot no matter where you live.
This weekend sees temperatures start to decrease a degree or two. Although they are trending downward, heat will continue to be a concern so expect head advisories and warnings to once again be issued for a few counties in our area. Afternoon showers are possible as well, but will remain isolated to scattered in nature so keep an umbrella on hand in case one pops up close by.