Storms return again for Wednesday and Thursday

A few strong thunderstorms are possible Wednesday and Thursday ahead of a substantial late spring front. Projections continue to show an organized complex of thunderstorms trying to move from southwest to northeast through part of the area by late Tuesday afternoon/evening.
Temperatures start in the upper 60s or lower 70s on Wednesday morning. Wednesday’s highs reach the lower 80s by afternoon. Storms increase in coverage earlier in the day on Wednesday, it could be widespread by late morning or mid-day. A front moving into the area will be a focal point for thunderstorm development and a few of those thunderstorms could potentially be strong to severe.
Behind Wednesday’s front, Thursday remains a bit of a question with isolated thunderstorms possible early in the day, but the question is more about how long that activity could linger depending on how slowly the dryer air arrives. Friday will be partly cloudy with temperatures starting in the mid-50s and highs reaching only the upper 70s.
Saturday will once again start in the upper 50s under mostly clear skies with high temperatures reaching the lower 80s. The heat starts to return by late Sunday with temperatures beginning in the low 60s and high temperatures pushing into the upper 80s. We should be mostly sunny Sunday. Monday starts in the upper 60s with high temperatures reaching the upper 80s with dry conditions.
