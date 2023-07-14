Storms moving through north Mississippi

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the weekend. Saturday looks like the main bulk of the rainfall will be around the morning time. Sunday's chances look more toward the afternoon. A few storms may contain a rumble of thunder, but these storms should remain below severe limits.
The heat is the main story heading into the weekend and next week. High temperatures for the weekend will reach into the low 90s, but heat index values will be anywhere from the middle 90s up to around 107 degrees. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid 70s.
Next week should be much drier with rainfall chances clearing out for the most part. High temperatures will only continue to warm up. We will see upper 90s by the end of the week with heat index values around 110-115 degrees. It will be quite the opposite week compared to what we had this past week.