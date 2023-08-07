Storms for some today, heat for others

Today will see the return of heat advisories and warnings in many counties across our area. That means temperatures and moisture will be above average. Temperatures are expected to be around the mid 90s and heat index values could be up to 110 degrees. We do have another cold front moving across our area mid day bringing showers which may limit heating and result in cooler temperatures. A few of these showers may be on the stronger side with strong winds and heavy rainfall being the main threats.
The good thing about today's cold front is that it will cool down both the high and low temperatures on Tuesday. Highs only reaching the upper 80s. We will see more showers and thunderstorms for Tuesday through the first half of the day. Ongoing showers and thunderstorms through the week could be strong again.
Temperatures start to climb back to the low 90s with some heat index values into the triple digits through the rest of the week. We still have ongoing storms and showers through the week. Each day could have some breezy weather.