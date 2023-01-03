Storms continue to move through, some could still be strong to severe for the afternoon or evening

We have seen some severe storms this morning leading to multiple reports of damage across the area. Storms still continue for the afternoon for our South and East counties. We see more potentially strong to severe storms for the later evening/overnight.

The storms move out overnight and into Wednesday we morning we will start to clear out. Temperatures start off in the mid 50s. Its partly cloudy skies high temperatures Wednesday make it into the lower 60s. That still places us above our normal for this time of year, but we are transitioning cooler heading into the later part of this week.

Thursday starts in the upper 30s with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures reaching the low 50s. We should be dry Thursday.

Friday starts in the low 30s, with some frost and freezing conditions possible. High temperatures reach the lower 50s, pretty much spot on for what we expect for this time of the year under partly cloudy skies. Clouds increased late in the day.

Rain chances return this weekend with yet another cold front moving in and a little more moisture from the south. I’m not terribly impressed with either of our chances on Saturday and Sunday, so I’m keeping them at 20 to 30% coverage at this point. Sunday's chance in particular looks like a preference for the southern part of the area and is the most likely one to increase in coverage.