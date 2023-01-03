Storms continue this evening, but drier weather is on the horizon

Even with pockets of blue skies returning this afternoon, more storms are expected as we get into the late evening and overnight period. These storms still have the ability to reach severe potential with the main threats being strong winds, large hail, and possibly a tornado. The bulk of these storms remaining in the south and eastern portions of our viewing area.
The storms clear out overnight and into early Wednesday morning leaving us drier conditions and plenty of sunshine on the backend of this system. This is due to high pressure moving in behind the aforementioned system. The temperatures will also begin to take on the effects of the front. Low temperatures heading into Wednesday will be in the low 50's and the high temperature will be in the mid 60's. Even though it is still above average, the transition to cooler temperatures is happening slowly, but surely.
Thursday will return us to more January-like conditions. Overnight low temperatures will drop back into the upper 30's and high temperatures will be slightly above average in the mid 50's. Still high pressure will be the main theme as it continues to settle into the area. These conditions are expected to continue into the rest of the week.
Rain chances return heading into our weekend with yet another cold front moving in and a little more moisture from the south. Sunday looks to be the main source of rainfall right now, but the timing will alter and we will continue to monitor this system as it approaches.