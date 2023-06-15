Storms continue mostly to our south

We are still seeing a few early morning thunderstorms. These storms are mostly to our south and moving out. By the time many people are getting out for their day the heaviest rain is gone. A few showers and thunderstorms will linger through the day. Temperatures today are climbing back in the middle 80s and we will stay mostly to partly cloudy.
Friday gives us another chance for severe weather. The main threats being strong wind and large hail. This rain will move through through the morning and some thunderstorms possible for the afternoon. Temperatures could be back in the 90s for some of us heading into our weekend.
We will continue to see some more chances of on and off rainfall and thunderstorms heading into the weekend. Along with rain chances, temperatures will be on the rise back into the low 90s so be ready for a warm and muggy weekend ahead.