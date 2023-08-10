Storms and showers continue for some through the day

Thunderstorms and showers continued for some through the morning time slowing down some folks for their morning commute. As we get closer to mid day the rain will not be as widespread or heavy for most. Some showers and thunderstorms are more scattered late in the day. Temperatures if you get more rain through the day will be cooler and only warming to the low to mid 80s. Some spots that stay mostly dry will warm to the low 90s with heat index values in the triple digits.
Friday morning starts with more showers and thunderstorms for some but the rain will taper off for most by the afternoon. Temperatures are warming up into the low 90s. Into the weekend temperatures keep climbing and reach the mid 90s again. Heat index values will be well into the triple digits. Some showers and thunderstorms are possible for the weekend but we will be mostly dry.